David L. RendonAug. 1, 1959 - Dec. 22, 2018David L. Rendon "Papa", 59, of Waco passed away December 22, 2018. Visitation will be Friday, December 28, 2018 5-7pm at Pecan Grove Funeral Home in Robinson. Graveside service will be Saturday, December 29, 2018 10am at Waco Memorial Park in Waco.David L. Rendon was born August 1, 1959 to Jesse and Faye Rendon, David was the youngest of four children. He was passionate about sports and loved to hunt and fish with his family and friends. His love for his granddaughters, family, and friends was unconditional.He was preceded in death by his father, Jesse Rendon.He is survived by his mother, Faye Rendon of Waco, TX; only son, Troy Rendon and wife, Sarah; three granddaughters, Aubrey, Avery, and Paisley Rendon, of Lorena, TX; sister, Patricia Faye Rendon-Lovett of Waco, TX; brothers, Louis Rendon and wife, Debbie of Robinson, TX, George Rendon and wife, Joan of Katy, TX; nephews, Louis Rendon and wife, Chelsea of Robinson, TX, and Robert Stolarski of Katy, TX; nieces, Shelly Fenton of Kansas, Lisa Rendon of Robinson, TX, Mindy Rendon-Crowe and husband, Jason of Dubai, and Melissa Rendon-Ruch of Katy, TX. Also, many great-nieces and nephews and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.Honorary Pallbearers are Louis Rendon, George Rendon, Byron Harris, Jimmy Smith, Gilbert "Goobie" Salinas, David Eskew, Bob Ortega, and Mark Pace.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
