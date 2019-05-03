Allie Faye RendonNov. 19, 1927 - April 27, 2019Allie Faye Rendon, 91, passed away in Waco. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors. Interment will follow in Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, May 3rd, at the funeral home.Mrs. Rendon was born in Bradshaw, Texas to Landon H. and Clara (Bagwell) Turnbow. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; Jesse Rendon youngest son; David Rendon, brothers; Earl and Harven and sisters; Ann, Mary and Margie.Survivors include her sons; Louis Rendon and his wife, Debbi and George Rendon and his wife, Joan, daughter; Patricia Lovett, brothers; Jimmy, Harold and Wayne Turnbow, sisters; Betty, Lavern and Clara, eight grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
