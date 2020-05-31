Donna Curtis Renciks September 11, 1943 - May 25, 2020 Donna Curtis Renciks, 76, of Gholson, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, in Waco. Cremation was arranged and provided by Lake Shore Funeral Home. Thoughts, memories, and more may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com

