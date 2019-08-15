Betty Ann RemusMay 5, 1927 - August 11, 2019Betty Ann Remus, age 92, passed away August 11, 2019, in the St. Catherine's nursing home.She was one of the four children born to Mamie Myrtle and Lawrence Pittman. She attended Baylor University and was a beloved teacher at Woodway Elementary for many years. She and her husband, John Remus, were married 61 years and resided for the majority of those years in Waco.She is survived by her son, Mike and wife, Judy; daughter, Carol Brosseau; grandsons, Bo and Tyler Brosseau.Her wonderful spirit and her strong faith will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019, at St. Catherine's Chapel, 300 West State Highway 6.Memorials can be made in Betty's name to Hoops for Hope, 2911 Herring Ave #22 Suite 200, Waco, TX 76708.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
