Anton RejcekJune 6, 1918 - August 14, 2019Anton V. Rejcek, age 101, of West, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in Bellmead. A rosary will be recited 5 p.m., Sunday at Aderhold Funeral Chapel in West, followed by visitation until 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Monday, August 19, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. Military Graveside Rites will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, conducted by the West Veterans Honor Guard. Anton was born June 6, 1918 in West, the son of Anton and Mary (Hajicek) Rejcek. He attended the old Sulak, Alligator and Tokio Schools. On October 25, 1943 he was united in marriage to Lois Hanzelka in West. Lois preceded him in death on November 6, 2016. Anton served his country with the United States Army during World War II. He was a lifelong and faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. Anton was also a member of Veterans Of Foreign Wars Post #4819, American Legion Post #478, KJT Society #31, Czech Heritage Society and the Knights of Columbus Council #2305. He was a farmer and rancher all his life. Anton enjoyed playing the accordion, playing "42", traveling and Polka dancing. He especially loved spending time with his family and friends. He was known for playing the accordion with the West Polka Boys who played each Thursday at area nursing homes.Anton is also preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Barbara Smith; brothers, Raymond Rejcek, Valentine Rejcek, Bob Rejcek and Louis Rejcek; and sisters, Josephine Sulak, Mary Pavelka, Julie Grmela and Frances Tichavsky.Survivors include his beloved children, Cathy Reddell and husband, Terry of Hubbard, Anthony Rejcek and wife, Sharon of West and Genevieve Qualls and husband, Walter of Calvert; grandchildren, Jeff Reddell and wife, Yvonne, Terry Reddell Jr. and friend, Susie Norris, Kevin Rejcek and wife, Jacqueline, Kristen Rejcek and Kayla Williams and husband, Trace; great-grandchildren, Katy, Ryan and Grayson; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Cemetery Association, St. Mary's School Wish List or the charity of your choice. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
