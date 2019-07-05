Diana K. ReinkeSept. 29, 1944 - July 2, 2019Diana Reinke, of Waco, passed away July 2, 2019. Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, July 6, at Waco Memorial Park, Dr. Cary Killough officiating. The family will receive visitors from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 5, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home.Diana was born September 29, 1944 to Paul and Elsie Kelinske. She married Leonard Reinke August 24, 1963; they were happily married for 55 years.Diana is survived by her husband, Leonard Reinke; son, Jay Reinke; daughter, Wendy Winter and husband, Mike; sister, Sherry Kelinske. Known as Nana, she is also survived by her six grandchildren, Matt, Andrea, and Kirstie Reinke, Emma, Jacob, and Olivia Winter; and great-granddaughter, Carter Lind Reinke.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
