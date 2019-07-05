Diana K. ReinkeSept. 29, 1944 - July 2, 2019Diana Reinke, of Waco, passed away July 2, 2019. Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, July 6, at Waco Memorial Park, Dr. Cary Killough officiating. The family will receive visitors from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 5, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home.Diana was born September 29, 1944 to Paul and Elsie Kelinske. She married Leonard Reinke August 24, 1963; they were happily married for 55 years.Diana is survived by her husband, Leonard Reinke; son, Jay Reinke; daughter, Wendy Winter and husband, Mike; sister, Sherry Kelinske. Known as Nana, she is also survived by her six grandchildren, Matt, Andrea, and Kirstie Reinke, Emma, Jacob, and Olivia Winter; and great-granddaughter, Carter Lind Reinke.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.