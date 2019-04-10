Elda ReinhardtMarch 26, 1924 - April 7, 2019Elda Reinhardt, age 95 of Osage, went to her Heavenly home on Sunday, April 7, 2019.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church, with Pastor Christopher Richmann officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home.Elda was born on March, 26, 1924 in Coryell City to Albert and Martha Symank Richter. She married Fritz (Fred) Reinhardt on August 30, 1947, and they were married 54 years. After raising their four children she began her career with Walls Manufacturing in 1968 as a seamstress and retired in 1993 after 25 years of service. She lived around the Coryell City area all her life, living in Osage from 1984 until 2016 when she moved to Hillside Medical Lodge in Gatesville. She was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church, where she enjoyed her Dorcas Bible study and quilting groups. She enjoyed sewing for her family, gardening, canning, playing dominoes, especially when she had a lay down hand and hosting her family at her home. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fritz (Fred) Reinhardt; son, Kenneth Reinhardt; two brothers; and three sisters.She is survived by her daughter, Gale Pyle and husband, Ken of Eddy; sons, Kelvin Reinhardt and wife, Mary of Waco and Robert Reinhardt and wife, Liz of Gatesville; sister, Elsie Gohlke of Coryell City; brother, Elroy Richter of Lorena; six grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren, with another expected in August; and many loving nieces and nephews.Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Brian Reinhardt, Jason Reinhardt, Brandon Reinhardt, Kenny Pyle, Donald Wallenta, Paul Rambeau and nephew, Richard Gohlke. Honorary pallbearers will be her nephews.The family would like to thank Kirt Love, Mom's neighbor in Osage for looking after her for many years, which enabled her to live by herself until the age of 92. The family would also like to express their appreciation to the staff at Hillside Medical Lodge in Gatesville, for their tender and loving care and her special friend and roommate, Laveda Littlefield.Memorials may be made to the St. John Lutheran Church Building Fund, 10801 FM 929, Gatesville, Texas 76528.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
