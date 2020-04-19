Doris Reimers May 22, 1926 - April 17, 2020 Doris Margaret Reimers, 93, of Waco, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, in Gatesville, Texas. Graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 21, at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco. Doris was born on May 22, 1926, to Garland and Bertha (Johnson) Ford, in Waco, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your favorite charity. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

