Sewilla ReidMarch 3, 1927 - Nov. 23, 2019Sewilla Reid, age 92, passed away on November 23, 2019. Services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, November 30, at Greater Macedonia M.B.C., 801 Carver. Burial will follow at Doris Miller.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

Load entries