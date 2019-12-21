Lawrence A. ReidAugust 12, 1933 - December 17, 2019The youngest of ten children, Lawrence "BABY" Reid, age 86, of Robinson, Texas, passed away December 17, 2019.He is survived by his loving wife, Wanda, of 60 years; four children, Jackie, Rita, Susan, and Terry. Baby was also blessed with ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren who will all miss their PaPaw.Enlisting in the Navy during the Korean War, he served our country with pride and honor. Following his service, Baby went to work for several local companies and retired from M&M Mars Inc. Instead of a true retirement, Baby opted to deliver vehicles for various car dealers throughout the area for many years. Jokingly referring to this as his "pocket money or Vegas money".A visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m., Monday, December 23, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3127 Robinson Dr., Waco. His family will be sharing their memories and love of Lawrence, Baby, Pop, PaPaw and Father-in-law.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
