Elbert ReidSept. 21, 1937 - July 1, 2018Elbert Eugene "Gene" Reid passed away, July 1, 2018, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital, after suffering a heart attack at home that morning. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 21, at Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Avenue, Waco, TX, with the Rev. Tom Pearson officiating. There will be no visitation or graveside service.Gene was born, September 21, 1937, in Mountain Pine, Arkansas, the son of Elbert Lincoln Reid and Electa Spiva Goodenberger.After graduation from Baldwin Park High School in California, he joined the U.S. Air Force, serving eight years in the Strategic Air Command. While stationed at Carswell AFB in Ft. Worth, Texas, he met Melinda Breeding; they were married on May 16, 1958.He was always very active in his church, his community, and his children's and grandchildren's lives. After moving to Waco in 2003 he volunteered with Friends for Life and Pro-Life Waco.He was preceded in death by his parents.He is survived by his wife, Melinda; daughter, Tracy Reid Mathis of Alvin; son, Timothy Jay Reid, and wife, Susan, of Waco; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sisters, Pat Mumbower of California, Cookie Seymour of Ohio, and Pam Reid-Gleim of Alabama; and numerous nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Friends for Life, Pro-Life Waco, Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, or a charity of your choice.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
