Delta L. Reid
April 16, 1973 - June 27, 2020
Delta Lurline Reid, 47, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, June 27, 2020. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 2, at Downsville Baptist Church with Brother Josh Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Robinson Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 1, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Garden Room.
Delta was born April 16, 1973, in Waco, Texas, to Sunny Joy King Reid. She graduated from Robinson High School in 1991 and from McLennan Community College in 1994. She worked for American Income Life for 20 years. A cheerful person, Delta was dedicated to her church, loved and cared for children, and had a deep love of animals, including numerous beloved pets. She cared deeply for her family, friends, and coworkers. She loved Peanuts, having a large collection of Snoopy. She also loved tea parties and collected teapots and teacups.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, JT King and Ruby Jewell Hall King; and aunt, Rhonda King Linares.
She is survived by her mother; sisters, Tara Reid, Shelly Bleidt, and Apryl Reid; nieces, Kayla Ritchie and Destiny Bleidt; great-nieces, Serinity McNabb and Macie Clark; great-nephew, Gavyn Tucker; aunt, Sherry Hoke; uncle, Myron King; and seven cousins and their families.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Reid, Gerald Gardner, Chris Hoke, Jeremy Shultz, Jonathan Gardner, RJ Hoke, Marvin Lankford, and Tracy Lankford.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and physical therapists of the Baylor Scott & White hospitals in Waco and Temple for taking care of her.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.