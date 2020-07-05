Delta L. Reid April 16, 1973 - June 27, 2020 Delta Lurline Reid, 47, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, June 27, 2020. Funeral services were held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 2, at Downsville Baptist Church with Brother Josh Miller officiating. Burial followed at Robinson Cemetery. Visitation was 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 1, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Garden Room. Delta was born April 16, 1973, in Waco, Texas, to Sunny Joy King Reid. She graduated from Robinson High School in 1991 and from McLennan Community College in 1994. She worked for American Income Life for 20 years. A cheerful person, Delta was dedicated to her church, loved and cared for children, and had a deep love of animals, including numerous beloved pets. She cared deeply for her family, friends, and coworkers. She loved Peanuts, having a large collection of Snoopy. She also loved tea parties and collected teapots and teacups. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, JT King and Ruby Jewell Hall King; and aunt, Rhonda King Linares. She is survived by her mother; sisters, Tara Reid, Shelly Bleidt, and Apryl Reid; nieces, Kayla Smith and Destiny Bleidt; great-nieces, Serinity McNett and Macie Clark; great-nephew, Gavyn Tucker; aunt, Sherry Hoke; uncle, Myron King; and seven cousins and their families. Pallbearers will be Brandon Reid, Gerald Gardner, Chris Hoke, Jeremy Shultz, Jonathan Gardner, RJ Hoke, Marvin Lankford, and Tracy Lankford. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and physical therapists of the Baylor Scott & White hospitals in Waco and Temple for taking care of her. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
Most Popular
-
Police: Mother left three young children alone in disorderly home
-
Hewitt police find 171 grams of crack, make arrest
-
Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in McLennan County; 'clusters' of infection seen
-
Webb vs. web: Waco doctor debunks COVID-19 conspiracy theories, tries to build trust
-
Lorena PD: Man arrested in choking assault on woman, threats to witnesses
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.