Virginia ReichenbachJune 22, 1920 - Feb. 7, 2020Virginia E. Reichenbach, age 99, of Waco, passed away February 7, 2020. Virginia, who was an RN and Physical Therapist, donated her body to science. At her request there will be no memorial service.Virginia was born June 22, 1920, in Sunbury, PA. She graduated from Sunbury High School in 1938. During WWII she answered the country's call for nurses and served in the Cadet Nurse's Corp. She earned her RN degree in 1945 and began her career specializing in the care and treatment of children with cerebral palsy. This brought her to Galveston, TX, in 1950, where she worked at the Moody State School. She earned her Physical Therapist degree in 1953, continued her work with children until 1966, when she took a position with the Veteran's Administration Medical Center.In her spare time, Virginia enjoyed ceramics and needlework. She was an accomplished seamstress and won many ribbons at the McLennan County Fair for various craft projects.Virginia was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Waco.Memorials may be directed to the Presbyterian Children's Home.
