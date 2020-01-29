Raymond ReichNov. 29, 1931 - Jan. 26, 2020Raymond Reich, 88, of Waco, Texas, passed from this life into eternal life on Jan. 26, 2020. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m to 8 p.m., Thursday, January 30, in the Oak Room at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco. Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Friday, January 31, at Waco Memorial Park Cemetery, 6623 South IH 35, Waco.Raymond was born on November 29, 1931 in Osage, Texas, to Paul and Meta Reich. He attended and graduated from Crawford High School in 1950. He married Edna Pearl Rankin on August 19, 1972, in Waco, Texas. Raymond was employed as a delivery driver with the American Red Cross for many years. After retirement, he spent his time square dancing, playing 42, enjoying time in the yard, watching the Dallas Cowboys, and visiting with friends at the Harrison Senior Center.He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna and special friend, Erline Rogers.He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Tina and Marshall Dieterich, of Crawford; son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Kim Reich, of Waco; brother, Marvin and wife, Christine Reich, of Crawford; sister Nell and husband, Gene Hoppe, of Waco; brother, Elgin and wife, Virginia Reich, of Irving; brother, Wayne and wife, Gretta Reich, of Duncanville; and sister, Dorothy and husband Rodney Talbert, of Crawford; grandson, Eddie Dieterich and fiancé, Codi King, of McGregor, granddaughter, Karlie and husband, Christopher Collins, of Crawford, grandson, Joshua and wife, Kirsten Reich, of Valley Mills, grandson, Jeff and wife, Dee Ann Pilgrim, of Gholson; and grandson, Jimmy and wife, Victoria Pilgrim, of Mart; 16 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.Pallbearers will be Jimmy Reich, Glenn Reich, Robert Hoffmann, Jimmy Talbert, Dave Talbert, and Hobie Reich.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Harrison Senior Center, 1718 North 42nd Street, Waco, Texas 76710.You may share a memory or send a message to the family at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
Reich, Raymond
To send flowers to the family of Raymond Reich, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 30
Visitation
Thursday, January 30, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
OakCrest Funeral Home
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX 76710
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX 76710
Guaranteed delivery before Raymond's Visitation begins.
Jan 31
Service
Friday, January 31, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Waco Memorial Park
6623 Interstate 35 South
Robinson, TX 76706
6623 Interstate 35 South
Robinson, TX 76706
Guaranteed delivery before Raymond's Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.