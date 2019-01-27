Pauline ReevesJan. 23, 1917 - Jan. 25, 2019Pauline Reeves passed away Friday, January 25, 2019, two days after her 102nd birthday. Services will be 1:30 p.m., Monday, January 28, at Cogdell United Methodist Church, with The Rev. Lori Cotton officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill. Visitation one hour before the service at the church.Pauline was born January 23, 1917, in Moody, Texas, to Tom and Gertie Reeves.She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Gertie; two brothers, Ray and Clyde; and one sister, Lois.Polly loved her cat Oreo. She was employed at R.E. Cox Co., where she was a window decorator and made all the advertising signs that were placed all over the store.She is survived by her sisters, Louise Brand, Opal Henager, Dorothy Wienecke, and Shirley Shaefer. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.Pallbearers are Doug and Sam Laird, Lewis and Jeff Posival, Jonathan Bone and David Wienecke.Memorials may be made to Cogdell Memorial United Methodist Church.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

