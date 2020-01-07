Linda ReevesAugust 10, 1942 - January 4, 2020Linda Reeves, 77, of Speegleville, Texas, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 in Hewitt, Texas. Graveside service will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Moody Cemetery in Moody, Texas, with Reverend Mickey Fugitt officiating. Visitation will be 5:30 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors in Waco, Texas.Linda was born on August 10, 1942 to Martin Edward Reeves and Ruby Lee Ona (Rancher) Reeves in Waco, Texas. She was a special person and loved by many.Preceding Linda in death were her parents.Linda leaves behind, her sister, Norma Reeves; special cousins, Carolyn Pool, Sherri Lambert, Marie Davis, Keith Davis, Sharon Dixon, Jo Davis, Randy and wife, Diann Davis.The family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to Texas Oncology and Kindred Hospice for their loving care.
