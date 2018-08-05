Jim ReevesAug. 11, 1939 - July 19, 2018Jim passed away suddenly, July 19, 2018, at his home in Waco. Jim was born, August 11, 1939, to Laverne Brindle Reeves and James Reeves in Sterrett, Texas. After graduating high school, Jim joined the Air Force, where he was stationed in Nova Scotia. After four years of service, he received an honorable discharge and returned to Texas. Jim had an entrepreneurial spirit that led him to be an innovator in the custom packaging industry. After launching his custom packaging business, Adapta-Pak, in 1978, he acquired several large customers, including Bell Helicopter, AT&T and IBM.Jim was a proud man with a big spirit and a generous heart. He married Brenda Mobley, September 4, 1971, in Richardson, Texas. Jim and Brenda had four children, 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Jim and Brenda enjoyed traveling and spending time with family. Jim also had a huge love for SMU athletics and attended sporting events at SMU on a regular basis for many years. Jim will be remembered for his big laugh, his generous nature and his lively spirit. All that loved him will miss his boisterous laugh and gift of gab.Jim was preceded in death by his mother, father, and one sister. Jim is survived by his wife, Brenda; daughters, Andrea Ledbetter (Steve), Elizabeth Dickenson, Deborah Kelley (Collin Williams); son, William Dickenson (Sheryl); grandchildren, April, Ryan, Tony and Adam Kelley, Laura and Miguel Ruiz, and Matthew, Emily and Parker Dickenson. Jim is also survived by a brother, Joel Reeves (Elvia); two sisters, Sue Olmstead and Shirley Reeves; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 18, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home in Waco, Texas. There will be a short reception following the service.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
