Clydanne Reeves March 5, 1942 - May 1, 2020 Clydanne Reeves passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. No services are planned as of this time. Clydanne was born March 5, 1942, in Mathis, Texas, to Chester Dean and Bernice Montgomery. She grew up in Sinton, Texas, graduated from Sinton High School as Valedictorian of the class of 1960 and later attended Texas Women's University. Clydanne came to Waco in 1967. She worked as an administrative assistant for the Wallace family for over 20 years. She enjoyed reading, sewing, fashion, and caring for her two sons, Michael and David. For many years, she was an active member of Crestview Church of Christ. Clydanne loved caring for babies and toddlers. She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester Dean Montgomery and Bernice Montgomery Stalcup. She is survived by sons, Michael A. Reeves of Kyle, Texas, and David K. Reeves of Denver, Colorado; sisters, Linda Montgomery Barber Moore of Sinton and Katie Rice of Cedar Park, Texas; and several nieces. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

