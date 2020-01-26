Brenda ReevesDec. 25, 1940 - Jan. 22, 2020Brenda Mobley Reeves was born on December 25, 1940 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Laura Aline Lewis (Mobley) and Clifton Edward Mobley. Brenda passed away in peace and love on January 22, 2020, at the age of 79. After her family returned to North Texas, Brenda attended Dallas schools, including, Stonewall Jackson Elementary, J. L. Long Middle School, and Woodrow Wilson High School. In 1957, Brenda married William Edward (Bill) Dickenson, and she and Bill had three children, Elizabeth, Deborah, and William. During her children's early years, Brenda was a homemaker, and throughout her life, she was a devoted mother to them. In 1971, Brenda married Jimmy Don (Jim) Reeves, her husband of 47 years, who predeceased her in August, 2018.In the early 1970s, Brenda began an administrative career, and after moving to East Texas in the early 1980s, Brenda and her sister opened a popular women's boutique in Tyler. At the same time, Brenda became a member of the Tyler Women's Club and ultimately served as its President. Upon relocating to Austin in the early 1990s, Brenda worked with her husband Jim to establish Adapta-Pak, a successful family business, and served her community as a volunteer through Altrusa, International. After their retirement, Brenda and Jim moved from Austin to Waco, where they enjoyed close friendships with their neighbors and many professional acquaintances. Brenda was warm-hearted and outgoing, attentive to her family, and always in service to those less fortunate.An outpouring of love attended Brenda's final days, which were spent in hospice following a debilitating stroke. She will continue to be loved, cherished, and remembered with deep affection and pride by all who knew her as she rests in eternal joy with her Heavenly Father and departed loved ones. Brenda is survived by her children, Elizabeth Dickenson, Debbie Kelley (Collin Williams), and William Dickenson (Sheryl); stepdaughter, Andi Ledbetter (Steve); grandchildren, Laura Ruiz, Miguel Ruiz, Tony Kelley, Adam Kelley, April Kelley, Ryan Kelley, Matthew Dickenson, Emily Dickenson Spuza, and Parker Dickenson; step-granddaughter, Dakota Gerlach; sisters, Norma Higginbotham (Sam), and Judy Brundidge (A. W.); and niece, nephews, great-grandchildren and dear friends.Special thanks to the kind, loving and caring doctors and nurses at St. Catherine's Hospice. A memorial celebration of Brenda's life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, in Waco, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to Altrusa, International or Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children.
Reeves, Brenda
Service information
Feb 8
Celebration of Life
Saturday, February 8, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX 76712
Feb 8
Reception
Saturday, February 8, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX 76712
