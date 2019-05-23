Willis Lane ReeseJune 13, 1939 - May 20, 2019Willis Lane Reese, 79, passed away on May 20, 2019 in Mansfield, Texas. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, May 24, at First Baptist Church in Marlin, Texas. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. before the service.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

