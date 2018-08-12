Mark ReeseFeb. 25, 1952 - Aug. 6, 2018Mark D. Reese, 66, a lifetime resident of Waco, passed away peacefully at a local care center, Monday, August 6, 2018. The family will have a private interment at a later date.Mark was born, February 25, 1952, in Houston. He graduated from Richfield High School in 1971, and went on to study Geology at Baylor University. He was the co-owner of Ray's Gun Shop in Hewitt. He was also a licensed social worker. Most recently, he owned and operated a local limousine service and also worked for ACCPC. Mark was so devoted to the care of his wife for over 14 years.He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and sister.He will be remembered by his family; brother and sister-in-law, step-son and his wife, two granddaughters, along with numerous nieces and nephews, and other loving family and friends.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
