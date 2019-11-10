Gladys ReeseJune 25, 1925 - Nov. 5, 2019Gladys Reese, age 94, of Axtell, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Waco. Memorial Services will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 15, 2019, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Elm Mott. Interment will be held at Waco Memorial Park on a later date. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

Load entries