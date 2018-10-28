Betty ReeseJune 13, 1931 - Oct. 26, 2018Betty Reese went to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, October 26, 2018. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 30, 2018, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, with The Rev. Josh Vaughan officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, October 29, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Betty was born, June 13, 1931, in Valley Mills, Texas, to Bun and Effie Simpson. Betty graduated from Valley Mills High School. She worked alongside her husband with the water purification business. She enjoyed being with her family and working with the children in daycare and Sunday School at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, and three sisters.She is survived by her husband, Dowell Reese; daughter, Kelly McDaniels, and husband, Bobby, of Axtell, Texas; grandchildren, Ashley Prather and Sierra McDaniels.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
