Jill Bailey ReepNov. 1, 1970 - Jan. 16, 2019A celebration of life for Jill Reep will be in Lubbock, TX, Monday, January 21, 2019. View the full obituary at memorialdesigners.net. "Rejoice in hope, be patient in tribulation, be constant in prayer." Romans 12:12Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

