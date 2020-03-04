Marguerite ReedyDec. 5, 1926 - March 1, 2020Marguerite Joy Reedy, 93, passed peacefully from this life on March 1, 2020, in Marble Falls, Texas. Graveside services will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 6, at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco, with the Rev. Corkey Wells officiating. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, March 5, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, 6101 Bosque Blvd, Waco.Marge was born in Waco, on December 5, 1926, to Roy D. Baxter and Grace H. Mainer Baxter. She lost her mother at the tender age of eleven. Around that same time, she became a Christian and was baptized at Columbus Ave Baptist Church in Waco. On March 9, 1946, she married Clarence S. "Pat" Burch. They had two daughters, Linda Ann "Toni" Burch and Mary Shannon Burch Jenkins. They divorced after 30 years of marriage. After she moved back to Waco in 1976, she joined First United Methodist Church, where she was blessed by great fellowship and Christian love from old and new friends. On October 22, 1976, she married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Paul J. Jones, of Waco. After 10 very happy years of marriage, Paul passed away. On February 2, 1989, she married Clyde Reedy of Waco. He passed away on March 19, 2016.Marge attended Waco public schools and graduated from Waco High in 1944. She graduated from Lamar College in Beaumont in 1948. Most of her life she was a homemaker, but she did work as an apartment manager for several years and then as an apartment locator during the 1970s in Houston. After moving back to Waco, she was an active volunteer in the Auxiliary at Hillcrest Hospital during the late 70s and early 80s.Marge was known for being a fabulous cook and found great joy in sharing her home with family and friends over a good meal. She enjoyed flower gardening and was active in a local garden club during her years in Houston. Wildflowers were her greatest love in nature. She loved to make special trips in the spring just to see them in bloom. Marge loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren fiercely, whether they were hers by blood, by marriage, or by adoption.She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy D. and Grace Baxter; her sister, Dorothy Harris; husbands, Pat Burch, Paul Jones, and Clyde Reedy; and her daughter, Linda Ann "Toni" Burch.She is survived by her daughter, Shannon Jenkins and husband, Jim, of Llano; stepsons, Jerry Jones and wife, Jean Ann, of Waco, Tom Reedy and wife, Brenda, of Denton, and James Reedy and wife, Marlene, of Old Hickory, Tennessee; grandchildren, Casey Wells and husband, Ben, of Hewitt, Tyler Jenkins and wife, Stacia, of Burleson, Jason Jones and husband, Josh Kersey, of Asheville, North Carolina, and Jerod Jones and wife, Tara, of China Springs; great-grandchildren, Abner and Ellory Wells, Lynleigh Jenkins, and Camden and Weston Jones; and several nieces and nephews.Memorials may be made to Gideons International at gideons.org/donate or to Methodist Children's Home at mch.org/donate.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
Service information
Mar 5
Visitation
Thursday, March 5, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
Mar 6
Graveside
Friday, March 6, 2020
10:00AM
Oakwood Cemetery
2124 S. 5th St.
Waco, TX 76706
