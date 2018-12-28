Regina Jo ReedJune 25, 1959 - Dec. 24, 2018Regina Jo Reed, 59, of Sachse, passed away Monday, December 24, 2018 in Richardson.The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 29, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 125 Turner Street, in Waco. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park.View the complete obituary and share thoughts and memories at www.LakeShoreFH.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

