Martha ReedFeb. 3, 1937 - Oct. 29, 2018Martha Nell Reed, age 81, of Waco, Texas, left this world to be with the Lord and Savior on Monday, October 29th, 2018. The family will receive visitors from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 31, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd, Waco, Texas.Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 3, at Beulah Cemetery, Boaz, Alabama. Family and friends are invited to meet at Catfish Cabin following the services to fellowship and memories.Martha was born, February 3, 1937, in Boaz, Alabama, the daughter of Oscar Lloyd and Nellie Angeline Woods.On August 5, 1965, Martha married the love of her life, Goble Reed Jr. They experienced a decorated career in the Army that allowed them to travel around the world. They moved to Waco, Texas and enjoyed the remainder of their 50 years of marriage, although their hearts were still in Alabama. Together they enjoyed traveling, their church, making life-long friendships, and cherishing family.Martha was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Goble Reed Jr.; and sister, Gedelle Cagle.Martha is survived by her loving and devoted son, Ronnie Wayne Reed and wife, Sue, of Waco; and sisters, Peggy Peck and Betty Wilson of Alabama. She is also survived by grandchildren, Jarred and Shelby Milam, Justin Milam, Wayne and Sheila Reed, and Blake and Lindsey Reed; great-grandchildren, Macy Milam, Mia Milam, Madeline Milam, Kieran Reed, Haley Milam, Reva Reed, Sydney Reed, Blayke Reed, and John Reed; cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends.In lieu of flowers, Martha suggested that donations be made to the charities of your choice.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
