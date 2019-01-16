Margaret ReedJune 7, 1923 - Jan. 10, 2019Margaret Reed, 95, passed away January 10, 2019, in McGregor, Texas. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 18, at Waco Memorial Park in Waco. A visitation with the family will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, January 17, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey in Waco.Margaret was born June 7, 1923, in Sherman, Texas, to Carroll Eugene Garrett and Vera Hagans Garrett. Later in life her father moved the family to Waco. She married twice. Her first husband of 24 years was Jimmie W. Jackson. She and Jimmie had two sons together. He preceded her in death. Later in life she met her second husband, Lloyd Ernest Reed, Jr., who was the love of her life. They were married for 31 years. They did not have any children together. He had three children from a previous marriage. She worked at the Levi Strauss plant here in Waco, but once the plant closed she retired. She then became a homemaker. In her younger years she loved music and dancing. In her spare time she loved to watch baseball and her team was the Texas Rangers. She loved to read and enjoyed spending time with the family.Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Carroll and Vera; first husband, Jimmie W. Jackson; nephew, Baby Garrett; second husband, Lloyd Ernest Reed, Jr.; sons, Jimmie C. Jackson and Larry W. Jackson; daughter-in-law, Jessie Kay Jackson; great-grandson, "JJ" Johnny Jackson, Jr.; and stepson, "Ernie" Ernest Paul Reed.Her surviving family includes her brother, Donald Garrett; stepchildren, Debra Smith and Denise Ray; grandchildren, Debbie Sather, Diane Kelley, Johnny W Jackson, Sr., Charlie Jackson, Crystal Carlson, Jason Reed, Ashton Neubert, Lexie and Colby; great-grandchildren, Steven Sather, Cheyenne and Cassidy Kelley, Kaitlynn Jackson, Drew and Avery Jackson, Alexis, Michael and Julia Carlson, and Harper and Nora Neubert; and great-great-grandchildren, Paizlee and Lilyana Jackson, and Jace Sather.The family would like to give special thanks to Right at Home, Bluebonnet Hospice and Westview Manor for their care.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
