Kevin Reed

January 22, 1961 - May 5, 2020

Kevin Barlow Reed passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, May 16, at Union Baptist District Association.

You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.

