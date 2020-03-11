May 30, 1949 - March 5, 2020

Harry D. Reed, husband of Lorye Carter-Reed, passed away on March 5, 2020. Service is 1:00 p.m., March 12, Carter's Temple Church of God in Christ, 316 Dallas St., Waco, TX.

To plant a tree in memory of Harry Reed as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

