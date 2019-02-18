Harry ReedApril 4, 1922 - Feb. 16, 2019Albert Harry Reed passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, with Father Ray B. High officiating. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Harry was born April 4, 1922, in Waco, Texas, to Albert and Blanche Reed. He went to school at La Vega and the old Waco High and then on to Baylor, where he obtained his MBA in 1946. He spent time in the armed forces during WWII as a pilot and instructor. He wore many hats. He served as president of the Central Texas Allied Floral Association while also serving as President of the Texas Floral Association in 1962. He also held many offices and honors with FTD. Harry was a member of Rotary International and he was in Waco Commandery No. 10, Knights Templar. He was a Shriner and a Past President of the Heart of Texas Lions Club. He enjoyed spending time with family as well as traveling to many destinations around the world. He would speak of visiting England to visit his father's birth place, the Isle of Wight.Harry was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his former wife, Suzy; daughters, Debbie Reed and Annetta McLaughlin and husband, James; and son, Albert "Snapper" Harry Reed, Jr. and wife, Terry. He is also survived by five grandchildren and one great grandchild; one sister, Dorothy Campbell, of Cleveland, Ohio; and one brother, James B. Reed and wife, Frances, of San Antonio, Texas.Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, the Alzheimer's Association, or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
