Frederick ReedMarch 31, 1959 - Aug. 7, 2018Frederick Reed, 59, of Hewitt, passed away Tuesday, August 7, 2018. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 18, 2018, at Carver Park Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 17, 2018, at McDowell Funeral Home.Fred "Ricky" is survived by his wife, Sharon Jo Ann Chatham Reed; three children, Cokie JoFreda Reed, Whitney Pauline Walker Blocker, and Kefa Chatham.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

