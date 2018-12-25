Ernest P. ReedOct. 30, 1957 - Dec. 21, 2018On Friday, December 21, 2018, Ernest "Ernie" Paul Reed of Hallsburg, Texas, a loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 61. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 27 at 9:30 a.m. at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, December 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Pecan Grove Funeral Home. Ernie, as he was commonly referred as, was born on October 30, 1957 to Lloyd Reed, Jr. and Shirley Smith in Waco, Texas. He married the love of his life, Dianne, on March 27, 1982. They spent their days raising their son, Jason.Ernie enjoyed spending his time with family and friends. Ernie was the ultimate outdoorsman. He could always be found outside and especially enjoyed any opportunity he could to hunt.He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Ernest Reed, Jr.; his two brothers, Jimmie and Larry Jackson; and a nephew, JJ Jackson. He is survived by his wife, Dianne; his son Jason; his mother, Shirley Smith; his step-mother, Margaret Reed; his sisters, Debbie Smith and her husband, Marvin, and Denise Ray and her husband, Corey; and numerous other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Friends for Life.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
