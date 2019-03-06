Beasley Young Reece, Sr.April 18, 1929 - Feb. 28, 2019On Thursday, February 28, 2019, Beasley Y. Reece, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 89. A funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 9, at Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave, Waco, TX 76704. There will be a viewing prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.A long time educator, Beasley retired as Director of Secondary Schools in the Waco Independent School District.He is survived by his wife, Theresa, and children, Angela and Beasley Jr.Jaynes Memorial Chapel811 S. Cockrell Hill Rd,Duncanville, TX 75137.(972) 298-2334Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

