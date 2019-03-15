Rogers C. ReddingMarch 26, 1963 - March 11, 2019Rogers C. Redding, 55, of Robinson, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, at his family home. Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 18, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., with Charlie Burch officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Robinson Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, March 17, at the funeral home.Rogers was born, March 26, 1963, to Forest and Sarah Burch Redding in Waco, Texas. He was a lifelong resident of Robinson. Rogers was a true believer in Jesus Christ. He enjoyed hunting, truck driving, camping, or anything outdoors, especially when he was able to do it with his nieces, nephews and friends.He was preceded in death by his father, Forest Redding.Rogers is survived by his mother, Sally Burch Redding; older brother, Dan C. Willis and wife, Peggi, of Tabor, Iowa; younger sister, Lisa Rieger and husband, Ken, of Ross, Texas; niece, Molly Muellner and husband, Dustin, of Iowa; nephew, Chisum Rieger and niece, Sonora Rieger, of Ross, Texas; nieces, Cori Botts and Jennifer Hammond and their families of Nebraska; along with several great-nieces and great-nephews, numerous extended family members and a world of friends.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.