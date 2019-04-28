Gary Lee ReddenJan. 31, 1958 - April 22, 2019Gary Lee Redden, 61, of Waco, passed away Monday April 22, 2019. The family will receive visitors from 6-8pm, Thursday, May 2, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco.Gary was born January 31, 1958, to Grady and Shirley (Young) Redden in Waco, Texas, where he lived all his life. He worked for 23 years at M&M Mars and was an avid hunter and fisherman.He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Redden; father, Grady Redden; and brother, Kenneth Redden.Gary is survived by his wife, Suzanne Redden of Waco; daughter, Jessica Stoddard and husband, Don, of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Ryan and Sarah Stoddard of Fort Worth; sister, Donna Norris of Waco; and numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his dearest and best friends, Keith Adams of McGregor, and Clint and Sherrie White of Waco and their families. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to FISH ON TEXAS; a cause near and dear to Gary.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
