James Read Feb. 20, 1930 - June 14, 2020 James Burton (J.B.) Read, 90, of Mart, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2020. J.B. was born to James Iverson (J.I.) and Faye Burton Read on February 20, 1930, in Mart, Texas. He graduated from Mart High School in 1947 and attended Baylor University and Texas Wesleyan College. He proudly enlisted in the Marine Reserves in 1948. His Marine boot camp was in San Diego, with other points of service in Camp Lejeune, NC, and later Barstow, CA, from 1950 to 1952. J.B. married his childhood sweetheart, Joylene Hering, on August 7, 1950. In 1952, he returned to the family business with his father at Read's Food Store where he proudly served the community he called home for 90 years. He loved being an independent small businessman because of the difference he could make in his community through supporting the schools, local teams, churches and by providing a first job for numerous high school students. In 1977, his son, Jim, joined the family business that continues to be a tradition in Mart since 1925. That history of community involvement and support with an abundance of customer service earned Read's Food Store the Baylor Hankamer School of Business Texas Family Business of the Year in 2009 along with the Texas Treasure Business award in 2014. J.B. loved the Lord, his family, his church and his community and served various leadership roles through the years. He was the greatest supporter of his kids, grandkids, and great-grands, and the mighty Mart Panthers. He and Joylene loved traveling the world, particularly cruising. He was always open to planning a new adventure with family or friends, and particularly enjoyed large family gatherings and fantasy football. Welcoming him home were his parents; his in-laws, Henry and Carrie Hering; brother-in-law, Carroll Hering; nephew, John Hering; and grandson-in-law, Gray Massey. Celebrating his life well-lived are his wife of almost 70 years, Joylene; daughter, Jennifer and Ted Slade of Longview; son, James H. (Jim) and Teri Read of Mart; grandchildren, Jeff and Kimberly Slade of Dallas, Doug and Laura Slade of Argyle, Jeremy and Lauren (Massey) Bowen of Mart, Justin and Avery Read of Steamboat Springs, CO; and great-grandchildren, James, Jackson, and Charlotte Slade; Henry Slade; Reid and Ryleigh Massey, Madison and Kenzie Bowen; Ashton and Faye Read; sister-in-law, Margaret Hering of Whitney; and uncle, Richard Read of Shenandoah TX; and numerous nephews and nieces, the FUMC Friendship Class, and his Read's Food Store family. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, Mart (701 E. Texas Ave., Mart, TX 76664) or to a charity of donor's choice in honor of his memory. Read's Food Store will be closed Thursday, June 18, as the family honors his legacy in a private graveside service. Littlepage Funeral Home
