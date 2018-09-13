Terry ReachardMay 16, 1938 - Sept. 9, 2018Terry lived his entire life in York, Pennsylvania.He joins his father, George; mother, Elizabeth; and brother, Anthony on the other side. His surviving siblings are George and Karl, who still live in PA.In the last year he came to Texas to be with his daughter, Georgia Reachard, and grandchildren, Jessica Hall, Justin Hall, and Jade Anderson.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.