Terry ReachardMay 16, 1938 - Sept. 9, 2018Terry lived his entire life in York, Pennsylvania.He joins his father, George; mother, Elizabeth; and brother, Anthony on the other side. His surviving siblings are George and Karl, who still live in PA.In the last year he came to Texas to be with his daughter, Georgia Reachard, and grandchildren, Jessica Hall, Justin Hall, and Jade Anderson.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Burt Reynolds, who starred in films including "Deliverance" and "Boogie Nights," has died at age 82, according to his agent.
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Photos from Saturday's memorial service in Washington, D.C., and Sunday's funeral and burial at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.
WASHINGTON — John McCain lived most of his life in the public eye, surviving war, torture, scandal, political stardom and failure, the enmity of some colleagues and the election of President Donald Trump.
A collection of photos from the life of Sen. John McCain, from his time as a prisoner of war during Vietnam, to his campaigns for president and his long career as a U.S. senator from Arizona:
