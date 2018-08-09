Patsy RayJan. 30, 1935 - Aug. 7, 2018Patsy Ray, age 83, of Ater, Texas, passed away, Monday, August 6, 2018. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 9, 2018 at Scott's Funeral Home with Rev. A.C. Painter officiating. Burial will follow at Ater Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

