Kyle T. RayDec. 17, 1983 - Dec. 25, 2018Kyle T. Ray, 35, of Waco, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, December 25, 2018. A memorial service celebrating his life will be 11AM Saturday, December 29, at First Baptist Church of Waco with Pastor Chris Cobb, Pastor Mark Moore and Pastor Josh Hays officiating. A private family interment will precede the service. Visitation will be 6 to 8PM Friday, December 28, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco.Kyle was born December 17, 1983 in Waco to John Thomas and Sandra (Rogers) Ray. Kyle was a hard working, courageous man who loved God and his family. He was a devoted husband to Bonnie for 13 years and had two wonderful sons, Tyler and Connor. A life-long resident in Waco, Kyle graduated from Reicher Catholic High School. He earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from Tarleton State University. For the last 10 years he worked in the fire and safety industry. Kyle enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with friends and family.Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Moore Ray; sons, Tyler Ray and Connor Ray; parents, Tom and Sandy Ray; sisters, Kelly Silver Cobb and husband Chris, and Allison Silver Farrar and husband Pat; brothers, Larren Silver and wife Kera, and Brandon Lee Ray and wife Shameka; grandmother, Alice Rogers; parents-in-law, Dod and Bonnie Moore; brother-in-law, Dod David Moore and wife Becky, sister-in-law, Mary Beth Whiddon and husband Chris; brother-in-law, Jacob Moore and wife Christine; brother-in-law, Mark Moore and wife Lauren; and numerous nieces and nephews.Memorials contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association or National Rifle Association.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.