Kyle T. RayDec.17, 1983 - Dec. 25, 2018Kyle T. Ray, 35, of Waco, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, December 25, 2018. A memorial service celebrating his life will be 11AM Saturday, December 29, at First Baptist Church of Waco. A private family interment will precede the service.Memorials contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association or National Rifle Association.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.