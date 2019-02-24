John Davis RayJuly 12, 1928 - Feb. 5, 2019John Davis Ray, 90, of Nashville, TN, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 after a brief illness. John was born in Fort Worth, TX, on July 12, 1928, the son of H.C. and Minnie Ray. He attended public schools in Ft. Worth and earned his bachelor's degree at Baylor University and his master's at Texas A&I University.He married the love of his life, Shirley Jane Dodson, whom he met at Baylor University, on August 12, 1950 and after he served in the U.S. Navy for four years, they moved to Corpus Christi. John was a teacher, basketball coach, and administrator for most of his adult life, serving in the Corpus Christi Independent School District for 25 years and then in the Calallen ISD before retiring in 1987. Shortly after Shirley's retirement in 1998, John and Shirley moved to Waco. After Shirley died in 2011, John moved to Nashville where his son, Andy, and other extended family reside.He is survived by his three children, Ellen Stauffer (Mike) of Manhattan, KS, Andy Ray (Dawn) of Nashville, TN, and Dan Ray of Boyle, Ireland; as well as five grandchildren: James Ray, Chris Ray (Heidi), Brittney Nelson (Mike), Luke Stauffer (Shannon), and Jillian Stauffer; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Harvey, Doris Jane, and Josephine.John was loved and respected by all he met and in his modest and quiet way, was a positive influence on his players, colleagues, friends and family. Cremation is planned and inurnment and a private service will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco, TX.Memorial contributions in memory of John D. Ray are suggested to the Baylor Bear Foundation or to Samaritan's Purse.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
