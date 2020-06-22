David Ray July 18, 1946 - June 16, 2020 David Gene Ray, 73, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at his home. David was born on July 18, 1946, in Haskell, TX, to Pauline W (Wheeler) and Fred Herbert Ray. He earned the Purple Heart after the Vietnam War. David worked for 18 years for Coca-Cola. He married Cindy Caulfield on June 16, 1969, in Waco, TX. They raised two daughters and one son. In his spare time, he enjoyed being the President of The Heart of Texas Old Car Club. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother; and one sister. He is survived by his wife; one son, Gary Ray; two daughters, Susan and Christina Ray; and seven grandchildren.

To plant a tree in memory of David Ray as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

