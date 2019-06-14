Weldon Eugene RatliffOct. 31, 1938 - June 10, 2019Weldon Eugene Ratliff, 80, of Whitney, passed away on June 10, 2019, at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Waco. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors in Whitney, with Pastor Eddie Booth officiating. After the service, a lunch will be served at Sun Country Community Center in Whitney. After the luncheon, burial will follow at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 15, at Ater Cemetery in Coryell County (near Gatesville). A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 14, evening at the funeral home.Weldon Eugene was born on October 31, 1938, in San Antonio, Texas, to Bethel Ben and Ethel (Reynolds) Ratliff. He grew up in Glen Rose, graduating from high school in 1958. On October 31, 1958, in Marietta, Oklahoma, he married Frances Hodges.Weldon (Gene) was an A&P mechanic, owner of Ratliff Ready Mix in Whitney for 15 years, owner of Brown's Campground in Colorado and after "retiring", worked 15 winters at Clifton Aero.He loved living on the Brazos River, riding his airboat and fishing, deer hunting, spending the summers in Colorado fishing, hunting and looking at the mountains. And, he loved fishing at Lake Whitney, cooking fish, playing 42 and was an avid gardener. He and Frances loved traveling in their RV, camping and petting "Tom Cat"!But most of all he loved his family and was very proud of them all!He served in the Texas National Guard and was a 50+ year member of the Caddo Grove Masonic Lodge #352.Preceding him in death were his parents; brother, Billy Ratliff; and great-granddaughter, Hailey Smith.Survivors include his wife, Frances Ratliff; children, Sherry Smith and Terry; Weldon Ratliff, Jr. and Margaret, and Judith Taylor and Mike; grandchildren, Justin Smith, Travis Smith, Amanda Schaefer, Charlie Schaefer and Jessica, Jacob Ratliff and Taylor, Zachary Ratliff and Kristen, and Luke Ratliff; great-grandchildren, Jovi Smith and Oliver Schaefer; brother, John Ratliff and Kathy; and sister-in-law, Joanie Ratliff.Memorials may be made to the Masonic Children and Family Services of Texas, 1240 Keller Parkway, Suite 200, Keller, TX 76248.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.