Sara L. RatliffMarch 27, 1947 - Jan. 15, 2020Sara Lynn Ratliff, 72, of Waco, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Services are pending. You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
