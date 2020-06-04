Kendall J. Ratliff

July 1, 1997 - May 24, 2020

Kendall J. Ratliff passed away May 24, 2020. Services will be at Noon, Friday, June 5, at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation 3 to 5 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home. Must wear Mask.

