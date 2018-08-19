Lilian B. RathmanFebruary 13, 1929 - May 15, 2018Lilian Boone Roberts Rathman, 89, passed away, May 15, 2018, at her home. Her wish was to be cremated. A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 25, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Memorials may be made to: ASTEF, an educational foundation to Texas State Organization of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International at Texas State Headquarters, PO Box 797787, Dallas TX 75379-7787 or to the local chapter, Zeta Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, in care of Margaret Hool, PO Box 1262 Elm Mott TX 76640, or to the charity of your choice.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

