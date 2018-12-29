Margaret RatcliffJan. 19, 1927 - Dec. 26, 2018Margaret Grace Ratcliff, passed away Wednesday, December 26, 2018.Services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel with Joel Strickland officiating. Burial will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 28, 2018 at the funeral home.Margaret was born January 19, 1927 in Hill County, Texas to Joseph and Myrtle (Taylor) Brown. She was employed at the Chicken Shack in Bellmead for over 30 years until retiring. She was a Minister at the First Apostolic Church in Lacy Lakeview for many years.She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Ira Berry and Donald Ratcliff; five brothers; and three sisters.Survivors include her daughters, Louise Dyke and husband, Harlon and Evelyn Drury and husband, Steve; her son, Alton Berry; loved one, Maggie Leach; 12 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; 14 great great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
