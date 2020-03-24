Eva Rasberry
April 12, 1933 - March 21, 2020
Eva Rasberry, 86, of Waco, gained her heavenly wings and went to Heaven Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was at home surrounded by her family and went peacefully with a beautiful smile on her face.
A private graveside service will be held Saturday, March 28, at Waco Memorial Park.
Eva was born April 12, 1933, in Ratcliff, Texas, to Katie Mae and Bob McKinney. She attended and graduated from Kennard High School where she was a star volleyball player. She met and married the love of her life, Curtis Ray Rasberry, on December 30, 1953. She worked as Administrative Assistant for the Region 12 Education Service Center for 30 years before retiring.
Eva and Curtis enjoyed traveling, participating in Shrine events, and spending time at their Rockin' R Family Ranch. She was full of joy, a prankster, and made people laugh and smile. The most important thing in the world was God and spending time with her two loving sons, grandkids, and great-grandkids. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Curtis Ray Rasberry; her parents; and five brothers and sisters.
Eva is survived by her two sons, Rocky Rasberry of Conroe, and Ricky and Susan Rasberry of Woodway; four grandchildren, Roxanne Rasberry of Montgomery, Texas, Ryan Rasberry and wife, Kim, of Pearland, Texas, Colton and his wife, Kailie Rasberry, of Houston, and Hunter Rasberry of The Woodlands; three great-grandchildren, Reagan Rasberry, Logan Rasberry, and Charlie Rasberry; and many loving cousins, family, and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be Paul Beates, Trey Scherwitz, Randall Harris, Charlie Pickens, Jay Hestilow, Rocky Hamblin, Risty Haferkamp, and the Karem Motor Patrol.
In lieu of flowers, send memorials to Karem Shrine and The Waco Goodfellas. Special thanks to Savanna Clark, LaDelle Blackburn, Reliable Home Health, and Providence Hospice for taking care and making her happy and comfortable these last few months.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
